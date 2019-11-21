Singapore's rail reliability continued to improve in the first nine months of the year

SINGAPORE - The Republic's rail network continued to improve in the first nine months of 2019, with train-km between delays breaching the one million mark.

Latest figures from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) showed the oldest line, the North-South Line - which was extensively renewed in recent years - posting the best results.

The three-decade-old line clocked more than 1.43 million train-km between delays, followed by the North East Line with 1.38 million train-km between delays.

The East-West Line was third with 1.05 million train-km covered between delays.

Newer lines - Circle and Downtown - came in at 900,000 plus train-km between delays.

There were three major delays on the entire rail network in the first three quarters, compared with nine for the whole of last year.

The LRT network clocked 128,000 car-km between delays, with the Sengkang-Punggol Line at 339,000km and the Bukit Panjang Line at 64,000km.