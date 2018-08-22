Singapore's public transport users among the most satisfied in the world: McKinsey report

SINGAPORE - Residents in Singapore are highly satisfied with the public transport system, which is among the best in the world, based on a report by consulting firm McKinsey.

The June report, called Elements Of Success: Urban Transportation Systems Of 24 Global Cities, also lauded the transport system's affordability and efficiency.

It recorded a satisfaction level of 86 per cent among those surveyed with the overall public transport situation in Singapore.

"The residents greatly appreciate their transport system and how it has evolved over the last (few) years - they are the most satisfied on 13 out of 14 aspects analysed," said the report, adding that electronic services such as trip planners are what residents in Singapore enjoy most.

The 24 major cities studied include Shanghai, London, Seoul and New York, and were selected based on size, level of economic development, transportation system characteristics and data availability.

Four of them - Berlin, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Singapore - were chosen as their transportation systems are considered outstanding by external institutions such as the TomTom Traffic Index.

The five metrics used to measure the transportation systems were: availability of transportation, affordability, efficiency, convenience and sustainability.

Related Story Public transport satisfaction falls following major MRT incidents in 2017: PTC survey

Based on these, Singapore's public transport system was ranked among the world's top 10. It ranked top in the areas of affordability and ticketing.

The report said: "If we were to derive the formula for an ideal transport system, it would be as available as in Paris, as affordable as in Singapore (where public transport is very affordable despite high barriers for car usage), as efficient as in Seoul, as convenient as in Toronto, and as safe and sustainable as in Hong Kong."

It pointed out the fare review and new measures introduced in Singapore in 2013 as a major step towards affordability.

The measures included a 15 per cent discount on adult fares for low-wage workers, free travel for children and seven other concessions - benefiting more than a million passengers, the report said.

It also noted the convenience and flexibility of the ticketing system as another "outstanding feature", and made reference to the ez-link card.

The study surveyed 400 people in each of the 24 cities, with respondents matched to the age-gender ratio of the cities. It asked them how satisfied they were with their transportation system right now, and with the changes they have seen in the past three to five years.