Singapore's measures to gradually reopen borders

Singapore has sought to open its borders to more forms of travel in recent months, but has also had to adjust the measures in response to the escalating Covid-19 situation. Here is a look at the measures:

1. Air travel bubbles

• Hong Kong: Singapore's first two-way air travel bubble. People will be able to travel between the two places without the need to be quarantined, subject to conditions including testing negative for Covid-19 more than once.

• Was to be launched in both directions yesterday, but was postponed because of the rise in Covid-19 cases in Hong Kong.

2. Unilateral opening of borders

• Open to travellers from Brunei, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia and mainland China.

• Unilateral openings are a standing invitation from Singapore to these countries, which are deemed to have successfully controlled the spread of Covid-19.

• Allows for all forms of short-term travel, including leisure travel.

• Visitors have to take a swab test on arrival, and can go about their activities after they test negative. They have to use the TraceTogether app.

3. Bilateral green land arrangements

These allow for essential business or official travel between both countries. China was the first country to establish a green lane with Singapore.

• Japan: The Business Track allows for resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges, with necessary public health safeguards such as testing before travellers leave and after they arrive, and adhering to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days.

• China: A green lane is established with six provinces and municipalities: Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu and Zhejiang.

• Malaysia: Singapore has two schemes with its neighbour. The Reciprocal Green Lane facilitates cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes. The Periodic Commuting Arrangement allows Singapore and Malaysia residents with long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to periodically return home for short-term home leave.

• South Korea, Brunei, Indonesia and Germany: Conditions for travel similar to those with the other countries, such as pre-departure and post-arrival testing, and a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days.