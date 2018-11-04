Singapore will match Malaysia's move to scrap bike tolls for Second Link in January 2019: MOT

SINGAPORE - The Republic will match Malaysia's decision to abolish tolls on motorcyclists next year at the Tuas Second Link, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) said on Sunday (Nov 4).

An MOT spokesman told The Straits Times that the ministry has noted Malaysia's plans to remove motorcycle tolls at the Second Link from Jan 1.

"Should Malaysia reduce or remove the motorcycle toll charges at the Second Link, Singapore will match Malaysia's revised tolls rates," the spokesman said.

On Friday, Malaysia's new Pakatan Harapan government revealed in the federal Budget for 2019 that motorcyclists will get free passage across both Penang bridges and the Second Link to Singapore.

Currently, they pay a RM1.10 toll on the Malaysian side of the Second Link and 40 Singapore cents at the Republic's Tuas checkpoint.

Malaysian newspaper The Star reported on Saturday that Johor hoped Singapore would reciprocate the move.

"We believe the Singapore government will follow suit, like when tolls at the Eastern Dispersal Link near the Johor Causeway were abolished," State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse had said.

In its Sunday reply, MOT said that Singapore's long-standing policy is to match Malaysia's toll rates.

"This reflects the shared nature of the Second Link," the ministry spokesman said.