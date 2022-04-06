Singapore waives port dues on new, green harbour craft, saving operators hundreds of dollars

SINGAPORE - For the first time, Singapore will waive port dues for new harbour craft that run on greener fuel.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Wednesday (April 6) said the waiver will last for five years from the date of their registration, and apply to both low- and zero-carbon-fuelled harbour craft.

It marks a small but symbolic step that puts Singapore with other standard-setters around the globe in using more market incentives to support greener craft among their local fleet.

The move should save operators hundreds of dollars - more if they are used to ferry passengers.

Port dues for harbour craft are calculated based on their type (whether the vessels are mechanically run), their uses (for goods, passengers or others such as engineering) and their gross tonnage.

Singapore now has 1,600 harbour craft. It wants them to run entirely on net-zero fuels or electricity by 2050.

Many harbour craft are smaller vessels used to deliver goods from shore to ship or between larger ships, and operate mostly in Singapore's waters or anchorage, the area where larger vessels are parked offshore to conduct business.

The first electric vessels are likely to be trialled next year, and companies have said that they want a 50 per cent reduction in harbour craft carbon emissions by 2030.

Speaking at the International Maritime Organisation-Singapore Future of Shipping Conference during the Singapore Maritime Week, Mr Iswaran also said that the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore will give more port concessions to larger green ships, through rebates on registration fees, annual tonnage tax and other port dues concessions.

Currently, only those running on liquefied natural gas (LNG) - seen as the most viable lower-emission fuel right now - are given concessions on port dues.

The latest move will extend it to vessels running on other upcoming low- and net-zero fuels, including ammonia and hydrogen, as well as ships that have found ways to be more energy efficient and be designated "green".

"As a global hub port and international maritime centre, Singapore is resolutely committed to do our part," Mr Iswaran said. "We will continue to offer technical guidance and support to industry partners and ship owners to adopt green fuels and technologies."

Cleaner fuels will be more expensive in their initial years, and observers and those in the industry have said that market incentives are needed to get operators to make the transition.