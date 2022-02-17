Singapore to start VTLs with more countries

Vaccinated travellers will be able to fly into Singapore from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates without quarantine from Feb 25, after an expansion of the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme.

From March 4, Singapore will also start VTLs with Israel and the Philippines to establish two-way quarantine-free travel with these two countries. The authorities will also expand the VTL to all cities in Thailand, beyond just Bangkok.

These changes come as Singapore pivots its border control measures to ensuring that visi-tors to the Republic are well protected from Covid-19 so that they do not burden the healthcare system should they get infected here, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran noted that with more certainty over the nature of the Omicron variant and its risks, it is important to resume the reopening of borders and reclaim Singapore's position as a global business and aviation hub. "Our ultimate goal is quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travellers," he said at a virtual media press conference.

More people will be allowed to enter Singapore under the quarantine-free travel scheme as well, with the Government progressively lifting a 50 per cent cap on the number of VTL travellers that had been in place since December.

From next Tuesday, VTL travellers and those from countries and places deemed to be of low Covid-19 risk will be able to take a supervised antigen rapid test (ART) within 24 hours of their arrival. This replaces the on-arrival polymerase chain reaction test at Changi Airport that travellers currently have to take. VTL travellers will also no longer need to undergo a seven-day self-supervised ART testing regime after arrival.

The moves, announced by the multi-ministry task force handling the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday, effectively end a three-month pause in the reopening of Singapore's borders.

The lone tightening of border restrictions is with Hong Kong. Singapore will stop its unilateral reopening arrangement with the city following the Health Ministry's review of the public health situation there.

Applications for quarantine-free entry for Hong Kong travellers into Singapore will cease today. Instead, a new VTL will be started for Hong Kong from Feb 25. This means that only vaccinated travellers from Hong Kong can enter Singapore without quarantine, as opposed to all travellers.

Mr Ong said imported infections are now at about 1 per cent of the total case count daily, and thus have no significant impact on Singapore's epidemic situation.

Instead of VTLs with selected countries, Singapore should transition towards opening up for all vaccinated travellers, he added. Instead of an abrupt change, Singapore will take the first step now by simplifying the current border restrictions for non-VTL travellers.

The Government will introduce a new general travel category, which will replace the existing Category II, III and IV in Singapore's border risk classification system.

This means that countries will be grouped into three distinct groups in terms of border restrictions.

The first is Category 1 countries and regions deemed to be of lowest risk of Covid-19 infections.

The second is a general travel category consisting of countries that Singapore has started VTLs with, together with non-VTL countries and regions. VTL travellers from countries in this category can enjoy quarantine-free travel, while those from non-VTL countries have to undergo a seven-day stay-home notice.

The third is a new restricted category, which will include countries that warrant stricter border measures owing to developing Covid-19 situations. There will be no new restricted countries/ regions in this category for a start.

In tandem, the Government will simplify border measures for travellers arriving from 11.59pm on next Monday. These include reducing the travel history requirement from 14 to seven days and removing the requirement for an on-arrival Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said it will remove the pre-departure test requirements for passengers transferring or transiting through Singapore. This will reduce cost, improve convenience and enhance Singapore's attractiveness as a transfer/ transit hub, it said. The changes will apply to all flights arriving here from 11.59pm on next Monday.

CAAS said that as at 11.59pm on Tuesday, a total of 389,046 travellers had entered Singapore via the VTLs. They comprised 109,325 short-term visitors, 99,259 long-term pass holders, 146,081 Singapore citizens and permanent residents, and 34,381 children aged 12 years and below.

Over 337,000 vaccinated travel passes had been issued to short-term visitors and long-term pass holders for entry into Singapore between Sept 8 last year and Tuesday.