The Singapore Taxi Academy, a not-for-profit training centre for cabbies, has ceased operations, just short of its 20th anniversary.
Its premises in Sin Ming Lane have been taken over by ride-hailing firm Tada.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 30, 2022, with the headline Singapore Taxi Academy reaches end of the road.