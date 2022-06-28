Singapore Taxi Academy ceases operations just short of its 20th anniversary

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Taxi Academy - a centralised not-for-profit training centre for cabbies - has ceased operations, just short of its 20th anniversary.
Its premises in Sin Ming Lane have been taken over by ride-hailing firm Tada.
