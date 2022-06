SINGAPORE - One autonomous vehicle (AV) can now be tested in specific residential areas such as Dover and Buona Vista, after it passed a testing regime by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

This vehicle was the first and only one to clear the LTA's "Milestone 2" test - which will allow the AV to be tested in residential areas - as at March 31, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran in a written parliamentary reply last month.