Singapore sets out aviation safety plan as travel ramps up

Singapore is taking steps to address aviation safety risks, both old and new, as international air travel ramps up following two years of pandemic-induced disruption.

Flight crew and air traffic controllers may have lost proficiency due to the disruptions to air operations and aircraft may malfunction after prolonged inactivity. So, to mitigate these risks, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) yesterday released its first-ever National Aviation Safety Plan.

In it, CAAS flagged other pandemic-related issues, including a loss of familiarity with safety processes, a weakening of safety culture, and a loss of safety expertise due to cost-cutting.

To tackle the issues, the safety plan lists 50 actions Singapore's aviation industry will take in the next three years, focusing on five areas - operational safety; policies and rules; safety management; data and digitalisation; and regional and global aviation safety.

Some examples include reviewing flight crew reactivation and induction training, increasing the frequency of safety oversight activities on aircraft that have been taken out of cold storage, and enhancing runway safety at Changi and Seletar airports.

There are also plans to modernise aviation safety rules by enacting new laws.

CAAS said Covid-19 gave rise to unprecedented challenges to air operations and brought on additional safety risks.

"While there have been no fatal accidents (here) in the past two decades, we must continue to upkeep safety and not take safety for granted," it said.

In its safety plan, CAAS said there continues to be risks inherent to aviation operations that the sector must pay attention to, such as mid-air collisions or the loss of control of an aircraft mid-flight.

Systems component failures and ground occurrences resulting in damage are of particular relevance to Singapore, based on data collected. Ground occurrences are accidents that occur while a plane is on the ground, such as at the airport gate or on taxiways.

Changes to the operating environment and introduction of new technology may also lead to additional dangers, CAAS warned.

For instance, major infrastructural improvements at Changi Airport, the rebuilding of the second runway and the construction of new taxiways may lead to a loss of familiarity and impact air operations and aerodrome safety.

"We must address the potential impact of increasing reliance on automation systems," CAAS added. "In cases of emergencies or system failures, the pilots' manual flying skills are crucial in ensuring safe outcomes."

CAAS will work closely with the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau here and the aviation sector to implement the plan, which will be reviewed every three years, or more frequently if needed.

Singapore Airlines Group, which comprises flag carrier SIA and its budget arm Scoot, said it closely monitors the condition of its fleet, regardless of whether the planes are operational, parked or have recently returned to service.

It leverages health alerts and analytics for preventive and predictive maintenance, and this has been in place even before the pandemic, it told The Straits Times.

The company ensures pilot competency through simulator training and a greater use of e-learning resources. In 2020, it implemented an Evidence-Based Training simulator programme to ensure all pilots meet SIA Group's required competency levels, regardless of their flight hours.

As at end-March, 95 per cent of its pilots and 99 per cent of its cabin crew are back in the skies.

Singapore's new plan is part of a larger global road map by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, which has been encouraging its 193 member states to develop similar national safety plans.

Other countries that have already done so include India, France and Australia.

