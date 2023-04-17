Singapore’s first fully electric ferry to start service in May

SINGAPORE – The 3,000-plus staff and contractors working on Pulau Bukom’s Shell Energy and Chemicals Park can look forward to a quieter commute with a new electric ferry service from May 2023.

The fully electric ferry is a first for Singapore and for Shell globally.

It was unveiled on Monday at Pulau Bukom during the signing of a five-year agreement between the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Shell Eastern Trading.

By August 2023, two more electric ferries are expected to enter service. The contract to design, build and operate the three electric ferries was awarded by Shell in 2021.

As part of the partnership, MPA and Shell will partner to promote the adoption of electric harbour craft as well as the development of low and zero-carbon fuels in Singapore.

Shell will be looking at how it can increase the charging infrastructure for electric vessels, while MPA will work to make the spare charging capacity available to other users.

Transport Minister, S. Iswaran, who was at the event, called Shell an important partner in Singapore’s efforts to reach net-zero emission by 2050. This is the target for the country to take out as much planet-warming greenhouse gases from the atmosphere as it releases.

Shell estimates that the deployment of the three electric ferries in place of diesel-powered crafts will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by more than 6,200 tonnes annually. This is the equivalent of making 18,000 one-way road trips from Singapore to Bangkok, Thailand, in a medium size petrol-powered car.

The electric ferries also do not emit pollutants like nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides and particulates.

Besides helping to cut greenhouse gas emissions, electric ferries are also quieter in the cabins than the existing diesel-powered vehicles, enhancing the comfort of the journey.

Designed, built, owned and operated by local company Penguin, the electric ferry takes 12 minutes to complete the 5.5km trip from Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal to Pulau Bukom. The service is paid by Shell to transport its staff and contractors. Each ferry is operated by a crew of six and can carry up to 200 passengers.

The service carries around 3,000 passengers daily, completing an estimated 1.8 million passenger trips a year.

When they are berthed at Pulau Bukom, the vessels will be charged using a combination of slow charging, which takes up to five hours to charge up an empty battery, overnight or during off-peak hours, and fast charging lasting six minutes each time during peak hours.