Singapore re-elected to ICAO council

SINGAPORE - Singapore has been re-elected to the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) at the council assembly's 40th session, which took place in Montreal on Saturday (Sept 28).

The Singapore delegation to the ICAO assembly was led by Co-ordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport Mr Khaw Boon Wan.

"We are honoured to be re-elected to the Council of ICAO and by the support of our fellow ICAO Member States. We will continue to contribute actively to the advancement of the ICAO's mission," Mr Khaw said, according to a statement by the Ministry of Transport on Sunday.

The council is the ICAO's governing body and comprises 36 members which are elected every three years.

Singapore was first elected to the council in 2003 at an extraordinary assembly session that was convened to fill three new council seats.

The Republic was re-elected in 2004 and has been re-elected in subsequent elections at the assembly sessions which are held every three years.

As a member of over 100 ICAO expert groups, Singapore holds leadership positions in about 20 of the groups.

To commemorate its Bicentennial year, Singapore also hosted a Peranakan-themed reception for ICAO members in Montreal.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Mr Khaw highlighted the importance of the aviation sector to Singapore, which actively participates in the organisation to ensure a level playing field in global aviation.

Singapore's contributions include helping to shape international standards in areas such as civil aviation, training and human resource development, air traffic management, aviation safety, aviation security and facilitation.

The Singapore Aviation Academy (SAA), the training arm of the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), also provides a wide-range of specialised aviation training programmes for civil aviation professionals worldwide.

The Government and ICAO jointly offer a number of fellowships to civil aviation officials to attend these training programmes.

Numerous platforms have also been created for aviation leaders and experts to exchange views and formulate new ideas to advance international civil aviation through the SAA and its partnerships with other international aviation organisations and academic institutions.