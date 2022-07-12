S'pore ranked top shipping hub for 9th year in a row by global maritime index

The ISCD index is published by the Baltic Exchange in collaboration with Chinese state news agency Xinhua. PHOTO: ST FILE
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
44 min ago
SINGAPORE - For the ninth consecutive year, Singapore has been ranked the top shipping centre by the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development (ISCD) Index.

The ISCD index is published by the Baltic Exchange, a global maritime data provider, in collaboration with Chinese state news agency Xinhua. The index provides an independent ranking of the performance of 43 maritime locations, taking into account factors such as cargo throughput, port facilities, maritime services and business environment.

