Singapore port hits all-time high of 3 billion gross tons in vessel arrivals in 2023

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s port has reached an all-time high in arriving ship traffic, recording 3 billion annual gross tons in vessel arrivals so far in 2023.

Annual vessel arrival tonnage – or the internal volume of all ships that arrive in a year, including their engine room and non-cargo spaces – is a common maritime industry measure of vessel traffic calling at a port.

The record was achieved on the morning of Dec 25 with the arrival of the Singapore-registered container ship ONE Olympus at Pasir Panjang Terminal.

Singapore’s port reached 1 billion gross tons in 2004 and 2 billion gross tons in 2011.

Marking the latest milestone on Dec 26 at port operator PSA’s office in Pasir Panjang, Acting Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat described it as an “especially significant” breakthrough, given the choppy waters the country’s maritime industry has had to navigate in the past few years.

Mr Jeremy Nixon, global chief executive of Ocean Network Express, which operates ONE Olympus, said the shipping company was proud that one of its ships has helped Singapore achieve this milestone.

Mr Ong Kim Pong, group chief executive (designate) of PSA International, called it a “significant achievement” and pledged that the port operator would continue positioning Singapore as a premier hub port.

Mr Terence Seow, chief executive of Jurong Port, said the achievement reflected the reliability and resilience of Singapore’s maritime sector.

Mr Chee said the biggest success factor for Singapore’s port was the strong partnership between the Government, industry and unions.

“Other people may try to copy our hardware and infrastructure. They may even try to follow our technologies and operating systems. We can’t avoid that,” he said.

“But many find it difficult to replicate our trusted tripartite ecosystem.”