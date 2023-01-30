Singapore laying groundwork to roll out new air traffic management system by late 2020s

SINGAPORE – Singapore is laying the groundwork for a new air traffic management (ATM) system that will allow the Republic to better manage a projected increase in flights in the future and reduce delays.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) intends to purchase the new ATM system in the mid-2020s, and roll it out in the latter half of the decade, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

With better and smarter air traffic management, passengers can expect fewer delays and a smoother flying experience, aviation experts said.

A new ATM system will also alleviate congestion and pollution caused by increased air traffic, lower labour costs, and reduce workloads for the roughly 500 air traffic controllers employed here today, the experts added.

In December, CAAS put up a tender seeking consultancy services to help it acquire a new ATM system.

The appointed firm will have to develop a set of requirements in the areas of system design, resilience, safety and cyber security based on industry best practices. CAAS will evaluate future contract proposals for the new ATM system against these requirements.

Singapore’s current ATM system has been in use since 2013.

Known as the Long Range Radar and Display System (Lorads) III, it was developed by French aerospace group Thales at a cost of more than $300 million and can track up to 2,000 aircraft at a time, several times more than the system used before it.

CAAS told ST it is planning to replace Lorads III with a new system before it reaches the end of its life in the late 2020s.

Mr Loo Chee Beng, CAAS’ director of aeronautical telecommunications and engineering, said: “The new system will incorporate new capabilities to allow CAAS to manage the growth in air traffic more safely, efficiently and sustainably, and to respond to the evolving operating environment, such as by supporting unmanned traffic management.”

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean previously said during a dialogue session in 2022 that the next generation of air navigation service systems will incorporate satellite-based navigation and communication technologies to increase the precision of flight paths. They will also enable cutting-edge air traffic management concepts to be implemented, improving flight predictability while reducing congestion, he had said.

CAAS said it is expanding the Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre in Biggin Hill Road in Changi to accommodate the new ATM system. The centre is one of three air traffic control facilities in Singapore, and it provides approach and area control services to aircraft operating in the Republic’s Flight Information Region (FIR).

Under international law, global airspace is divided into FIRs, and countries are responsible for providing flight information and navigation services in the FIRs that they are assigned to by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.