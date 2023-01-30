Singapore laying groundwork to roll out new air traffic management system by late 2020s

SINGAPORE – Singapore is laying the groundwork for a new air traffic management (ATM) system that will allow the Republic to better manage a projected increase in flights in the future and reduce delays.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) intends to purchase the new ATM system in the mid-2020s, and roll it out in the latter half of the decade, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.
With better and smarter air traffic management, passengers can expect fewer delays and a smoother flying experience, aviation experts said.
A new ATM system will also alleviate congestion and pollution caused by increased air traffic, lower labour costs, and reduce workloads for the roughly 500 air traffic controllers employed here today, the experts added.
In December, CAAS put up a tender seeking consultancy services to help it acquire a new ATM system.
The appointed firm will have to develop a set of requirements in the areas of system design, resilience, safety and cyber security based on industry best practices. CAAS will evaluate future contract proposals for the new ATM system against these requirements.
Singapore’s current ATM system has been in use since 2013.
Known as the Long Range Radar and Display System (Lorads) III, it was developed by French aerospace group Thales at a cost of more than $300 million and can track up to 2,000 aircraft at a time, several times more than the system used before it.
CAAS told ST it is planning to replace Lorads III with a new system before it reaches the end of its life in the late 2020s.
Mr Loo Chee Beng, CAAS’ director of aeronautical telecommunications and engineering, said: “The new system will incorporate new capabilities to allow CAAS to manage the growth in air traffic more safely, efficiently and sustainably, and to respond to the evolving operating environment, such as by supporting unmanned traffic management.”
Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean previously said during a dialogue session in 2022 that the next generation of air navigation service systems will incorporate satellite-based navigation and communication technologies to increase the precision of flight paths. They will also enable cutting-edge air traffic management concepts to be implemented, improving flight predictability while reducing congestion, he had said.
CAAS said it is expanding the Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre in Biggin Hill Road in Changi to accommodate the new ATM system. The centre is one of three air traffic control facilities in Singapore, and it provides approach and area control services to aircraft operating in the Republic’s Flight Information Region (FIR).
Under international law, global airspace is divided into FIRs, and countries are responsible for providing flight information and navigation services in the FIRs that they are assigned to by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
In 2022, CAAS handled about 450,000 aircraft movements in Singapore’s assigned FIR, which covers the Republic’s national airspace, as well as the airspace over parts of Indonesia and the South China Sea.
While this falls short of the 750,000 aircraft movements that CAAS handled in 2019, industry observers predict that passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific region should make a full recovery in 2024 or 2025, and grow exponentially thereafter.
This growth, coupled with the operationalisation of a three-runway system at Changi Airport in the latter half of the 2020s and the completion of Terminal 5 in the mid-2030s, means Singapore will be dealing with a much higher amount of air traffic in the future, experts said.
With three runways, Changi Airport’s flight handling capacity and the corresponding passenger capacity will increase by more than a third. Meanwhile, T5 is expected to serve 50 million passengers a year when ready, about the same as Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 put together.
Singapore is also investing heavily in unmanned aircraft and air taxis, which means the country will have to manage new kinds of air traffic, adding new challenges, said Associate Professor Sameer Alam, deputy director of Nanyang Technological University’s Air Traffic Management Research Institute.
Mr Blair Cowles, the International Air Transport Association’s (Iata) Asia-Pacific regional director for operations, safety and security, said it is important that ATM systems are upgraded, or periodically replaced with newer versions, to ensure they can deliver the safety and service levels required by the ever-increasing number and types of airspace users.
Prof Sameer said a new generation of ATM systems will enable Singapore to adopt smart air traffic procedures, which can help reduce carbon emissions and fuel consumption both in the air and on the ground at the airport.
For instance, allowing optimal continuous descent approaches for aircraft landing at Changi Airport, rather than doing it in steps as is the practice now, will help to reduce fuel burn.
These next-generation ATM systems must also have intelligent automation and predictive tools that can help air traffic controllers manage the projected growth and complexity in air traffic, he added.
“We need a system that is resilient, safe, and sustainable for the future. Currently, the safety standards are based on a different traffic level and airspace structure, and they may not be appropriate for future air traffic, which may double in 15 to 20 years’ time,” he said.
Iata’s Mr Cowles said regional interoperability can be enhanced if other countries in the region also deploy modern ATM systems that can easily communicate with one another.
He said: “There are many interdependencies in regional aviation. For example, bad weather in Singapore may mean delays on the ground in Bangkok. The more the region’s systems can talk to one another, the easier it is to deliver safe and efficient outcomes.”
Mr Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation consultancy Endau Analytics, said: “Singapore is always keen to maintain its edge in the aviation industry. This latest move to upgrade its systems, and people, to deal with challenges in the next decade and beyond is a step in that direction.”