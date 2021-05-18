Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble delayed again

The air travel bubble (ATB) to allow for quarantine-free travel between Singapore and Hong Kong will be delayed again, after a spike in Covid-19 cases in Singapore.

Both cities had said the ATB - which was due to take off on May 26 - would be suspended when the seven-day moving average of unlinked community cases in either Singapore or Hong Kong increases to more than five. As at yesterday, the seven-day moving average of unlinked community cases in Singapore had increased to six.

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said yesterday that Transport Minister S. Iswaran had a meeting in the morning with Hong Kong Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau on the issue.

"Both sides remain strongly committed to launching the ATB safely," said MOT. "However, in the light of the recent increase in unlinked community cases, Singapore is unable to meet the criteria to start the ATB."

Both sides had therefore agreed to defer its launch to protect the health of travellers and the public in these two places, MOT added. It said the two cities will monitor the public health situation and review the new launch date of ATB flights towards the end of the current phase of Singapore's reopening, which sees tighter restrictions.

MOT said airlines will contact affected passengers to offer help.

Travellers can still continue on their trips to Hong Kong on non-ATB flights. But this means that they will face more stringent health and border restrictions in both cities, such as a seven-day stay-home notice when they return to Singapore.

In a Facebook post, Mr Iswaran acknowledged that many had anticipated travelling under the ATB.

He added: "I seek your understanding as this is the unpredictable nature of the pandemic."

A Hong Kong government spokesman said that both cities will also monitor the effectiveness of more stringent Covid-19 measures implemented in Singapore since Sunday. The measures, such as a ban on dining in at eateries, will stay in place until June 13.

"A further announcement will be made on or before June 13," said the spokesman.

The bubble was initially set to launch on Nov 22 last year, but was deferred owing to the worsening Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong.

Mr Aaron Wong, 33, who had made bookings for both rounds of planned ATB flights, said the suspension was disappointing but understandable given the worsening Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

The founder of frequent flier website MileLion said that even if the bubble had been launched as planned, Hong Kong tourists coming to Singapore would not have much to do because of the curbs, including the ban on dining in.

"When the revised ATB launch date is announced, I will make bookings again, with the hope that third time's the charm," Mr Wong said. "Of course, you take sensible precautions such as ensuring all your flight/hotel bookings are fully refundable. It also helps if you go in with the mindset that actually travelling is a bonus."

The share price of Singapore Airlines, which was due to operate half of the ATB flights, rose 3.11 per cent to close at $4.64.

• Additional reporting by Claire Huang