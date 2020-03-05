Singapore grounds Turkish Airlines flight at Changi Airport over Covid-19 concerns

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) has grounded passengers on a Turkish Airlines flight that was scheduled to depart from Changi Airport at 11.35pm on Wednesday (March 4).

MOT said in a statement last night: "The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed late Wednesday night that one of the passengers on TK54 which had arrived in Singapore from Turkey on 3 March 2020 was tested positive for the Covid-19.

MOH has started contact tracing for flight passengers who may have had contact with the case while the case was infectious."

MOT, together with the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and Changi Airport Group are in contact with and assisting the airline and passengers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also in contact with the Turkish Embassy on this matter, the MOT statement said.

The Covid-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on the aviation industry.

In a statement on Wednesday, the International Air Transport Association (Iata) reported that while global demand for air travel in January climbed 2.4 per cent compared to a year ago, it was down from the 4.6 per cent year-over-year growth for the prior month.

It is also the lowest monthly increase since April 2010, at the time of the volcanic ash cloud crisis in Europe that led to massive airspace closures and flight cancellations.

Iata's director-general and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac, said: "January was just the tip of the iceberg in terms of the traffic impacts we are seeing owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, given that major travel restrictions in China did not begin until Jan 23.

"Nevertheless, it was still enough to cause our slowest traffic growth in nearly a decade."