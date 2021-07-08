Singapore and China sign MOU to improve air traffic management capabilities

SINGAPORE - Singapore and China have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate to improve their air traffic management (ATM) capabilities, in the first such agreement of its kind between China and a South-east Asian air navigation service provider.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Air Traffic Management Bureau of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (ATMB/CAAC) said on Thursday (July 8) that they aim to make progress towards the modernisation of air traffic management.

They said the agreement will help to fulfil a global air navigation plan set out by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

"Both parties also seek to develop new ATM concepts, solutions and technologies to progress ATM capabilities bilaterally and regionally," the two agencies added.

"They will also collaborate in areas to enhance air traffic flow management, aviation safety standards, aviation training and/or aviation performance."

In addition, the agencies said they will look to address the challenges and long-term implications that the Covid-19 pandemic has had on air traffic management developmental capabilities, without elaborating on the challenges.

On plans to improve the ATM capabilities regionally, CAAS and ATMB/CAAC said they will work with other partners, such as ICAO and the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation, to create seamless air navigation services in the Asia-Pacific region.

CAAS director-general Kevin Shum said the agreement is a significant milestone in aviation collaboration.

"Cooperation among air navigation service providers is even more important now as we navigate the challenges of Covid-19," said Mr Shum.

"CAAS remains committed to play a key role in advancing ATM and ensuring harmonisation in air traffic management development."

Mr Che Jinjun, director-general of ATMB/CAAC, said the agency is committed to strengthening its partnership with Singapore in spite of the pandemic.