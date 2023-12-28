Singapore Airshow to be open to public again; tickets go on sale from Jan 2

SINGAPORE - After a pandemic-induced hiatus, members of the public will once again be able to attend the Singapore Airshow to view aerial performances by local and visiting air force units, and get up close to the aircraft that will be on display.

The ninth edition of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition will take place from Feb 20 to Feb 25, 2024, and tickets allowing the public to enter the event grounds at Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 24 and Feb 25 will go on sale from Jan 2.

It will cost $34 each for adults and $17 for children aged 3 to 12 to attend what will be called Weekend@Airshow. There will also be a group package sold for $240 that includes four tickets and a car park label.

Organiser Experia Events said more details on what to expect over the two public days will be announced in the new year. More than 60,000 public visitors are expected over the weekend.

The first four days of the airshow, billed as Asia’s most influential aviation event, are usually reserved for trade visitors, and the two days after that are usually ticketed events that are open to the public.

Among those attending include high-level government and military delegations, as well as top executives from aerospace and defence firms from around the world.

For the 2020 edition, organisers had to slash the number of tickets sold to the public as a precautionary measure against the emerging Covid-19 virus.

More than 20,000 public visitors attended the event that year, about one-third of the 70,000 public visitors in 2018.

In 2022, the airshow was shrunk even further amid strict pandemic restrictions and public days were scrapped.

For trade attendees, the 2024 edition promises a return to full scale, with more than 1,000 companies from more than 50 countries expected to participate.

According to the current exhibitor listing on the airshow’s website, more than 390 companies have been confirmed for the event as at Dec 8.

They include the usual heavyweights such as aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, as well as companies that had dropped out in 2022 due to pandemic restrictions, like Canadian business jet manufacturer Bombardier and American jet maker Gulfstream.

Experia Events said there will also be first-time participants in 2024 including Panasonic Avionics, which makes and sells in-flight entertainment and communications devices, and California-based aerospace start-up JetZero, which will be showcasing a futuristic aircraft design that is projected to reduce fuel consumption by half.