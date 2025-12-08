Singapore Airshow returns in 2026 with first-ever Space Summit; public tickets on sale from Dec 10

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Airshow will return from Feb 3 to 8, with more than 1,000 participating companies from over 50 countries and regions, and a brand new Space Summit.

The 10th edition of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition will be held at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

Tickets for the event’s public days on Feb 7 and 8 will go on sale from Dec 10 via ticketing service Sistic.

It will cost $39 for adults and $19 for children aged three to 12 to enter the Weekend@Airshow. A group package at $250 includes four tickets and a carpark label.

Organiser Experia Events said more details about what to expect during the two public days will be announced in 2026.

More than 60,000 public visitors attended in 2024 , the last time the show was held.

The first four days of the air show, billed as Asia’s most influential aviation event, are typically reserved for trade visitors, with the final two days open to the public.

Among those who attend are high-level government and military delegations from around the world, as well as top executives from various aerospace and defence firms.

More than 1,000 companies are expected to take part in the 2026 edition, matching the scale of the 2024 show.

They include industry heavyweights like aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing, as well as US defence contractor Lockheed Martin and French aerospace company Thales.

Experia Events said first-time participants in 2026 include next-generation defence technology companies like Helsing, Quantum and Shield AI.

In 2022, the Singapore Airshow had close to 600 participating companies from 39 countries.

In 2020, there were 930 participating companies from 45 countries. This was after 70 companies, or about 8 per cent of all exhibitors, pulled out at short notice over Covid-19 concerns.

Indonesian Air Force Jupiter Aerobatic Team perform in their KT-1B during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow on Feb 25, 2024. PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore Airshow 2026 will introduce a new parallel event – Space Summit 2026, held from Feb 2 to 3 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands.

This marks a significant expansion of the show’s scope from air to the emerging domain of space, said Experia Events, and positions Singapore as a hub for space dialogue and collaboration in the Asia Pacific.

The summit, themed “New Frontiers: Shaping a Responsible and Inclusive Space Future”, will bring together global policymakers, space agencies, investors and innovators to discuss topics such as infrastructure, sustainability, investment and the in-space economy.

The sector is projected by McKinsey to reach US$1.8 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) by 2035.

For the 2026 air show, sustainability is set to be a major theme, with a focus on sustainable aviation fuel and net-zero initiatives.

Renewable fuels company Neste will share its insights on the adoption of greener aviation fuel, supply chain transformation and enabling greener aviation operations.

Air show attendees will be able to offset carbon emissions associated with their travel by buying carbon credits from New Zealand company CarbonClick, an initiative first introduced at the 2024 show.