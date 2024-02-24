Singapore Airshow draws record turnout of nearly 60,000 trade visitors in 4 days

SINGAPORE - Nearly 60,000 trade visitors attended the first four days of the Singapore Airshow, eclipsing the previous record set in 2018 by 10 per cent, said organiser Experia Events.

“It clearly signals a renewed optimism and momentum driving the sector forward,” its managing director Leck Chet Lam said on Feb 23 in a statement to mark the end of the show’s four-day trade segment.

The ninth edition of the biennial aerospace and defence exhibition began on Feb 20, six years since the last full-scale show. Covid-19 disrupted the 2020 and 2022 editions.

Mr Leck told The Straits Times that visitors and exhibitors had only three words to describe the 2024 show: “Busy, busy, busy”.

China’s growing presence

The biggest buzz was around China’s home-grown Comac C919 narrow-body passenger jet, which made its international debut.

Comac also kicked off the show with an order of 50 planes from Tibet Airlines.

America’s Boeing and Airbus from Europe announced their share of orders too.

In all, Asia-Pacific carriers including Thai Airways, Vietjet and Taiwan’s Starlux bought 77 planes from the two companies.

About 40 Chinese aviation companies took part in the 2024 show, and 31 of them joined hands to set up a country pavilion for the first time. This was organised by the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics, and its vice-president and secretary-general, Dr Yao Junchen, said discussions between the companies and trade visitors were active. “We look forward to coming back on a bigger scale,” he added in Mandarin.

Mr Leck said the air show offers the Chinese a platform to be connected with the rest of the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

While Airbus said the C919 is not going to rock the boat and Boeing pointed to growing challenges Comac needs to overcome, both recognised the competition the Chinese aircraft-maker will pose.

Dr Yao said Comac’s aim is to go global. “If you use your civil aircraft only within your own country, it will be a huge failure,” he added.

Sustainability takes centre stage

Experia said Singapore’s plan to add a green fuel passenger levy for all departing flights from 2026 – announced a day before the show – sparked extensive discussions.

On the show’s opening day, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) chief Han Kok Juan explained the move at a dialogue attended by about 70 people, saying the authorities here have no choice but to require airlines to use sustainable fuel, even though it will make air travel more expensive.

Mr Han said: “It is really a matter of time that we would have to deploy sustainable aviation fuel in our respective airports... If you leave it to the passengers, it’s going to be very difficult.”

Several sustainability announcements were made at the air show, including an agreement Airbus signed with the Economic Development Board (EDB) to open the way for a sustainable aviation hub to take root at Seletar Aerospace Park.

With the show casting the spotlight on the topic of going green, Ms Karina Cady, co-founder of Singapore firm Nandina REM, which recycles materials from decommissioned aircraft, said people have come up to her to proactively look for sustainable solutions.

“I didn’t realise there would be so much traction and interest that we are already looking at new customers,” she added.