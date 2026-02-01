Singapore Airshow 2026 expects larger turnout than previous edition: Organiser

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An aerial display featuring HAL Dhruv helicopters from the Indian Air Force's Sarang helicopter display team during the media preview at Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 1.

SINGAPORE – The number of trade and public visitors for the Singapore Airshow 2026 is projected to be higher than that of the previous edition.

Responding to a question at a press conference on Feb 1 , Mr Leck Chet Lam, managing director of organiser Experia Events, said he expects visitor figures for the 10th edition of the show to surpass the record set in 2024, according to “current indications”.

The Singapore Airshow 2024 drew nearly 60,000 trade visitors over the first four days , eclipsing the previous record set in 2018 by 10 per cent.

More than 60,000 people visited the show in the weekend it was opened to the public.

Experia Events said in a statement that the 2026 edition of the Singapore Airshow is positioned to “deliver similar scale” in terms of economic activity generated and attendance figures, and it will be amplified by the expansion in programmes, such as the inaugural Space Summit.

Held at Changi Exhibition Centre from Feb 3 to 8, the Singapore Airshow 2026 will feature more than 1,000 participating companies from over 50 countries and regions, such as European jetmaker Airbus, Brazilian aerospace company Embraer and US aircraft company Gulfstream.

It will see the largest presence from country pavilions, with 16 pavilions – including those from Australia, France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Britain, the US and China – taking up more floor space than previously.

On the expected value of deals to be inked at the show, Mr Leck said Experia Events does not have any early indication or prior knowledge since this is confidential.

The Singapore Airshow 2024 generated over $391 million in spending in areas such as international flights, accommodation, exhibition space, food and beverage, entertainment and shopping, said Experia Events.

At the 2024 edition, Vietnamese budget carrier Vietjet agreed to a provisional deal to order 20 A330neo wide-body airliners from European manufacturer Airbus.

Taiwanese carrier Starlux Airlines placed an order for three Airbus A330neo wide-body passenger aircraft and five A350F cargo planes.

The 2026 edition will feature a new segment – the Space Summit 2026, which will take place from Feb 2 to 3 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

This marks a significant expansion of the show’s scope from air to the emerging domain of space, said Experia Events, and positions Singapore as a hub for space dialogue in the Asia-Pacific.

Also new to the show is the participation of mid-tier aviation technology companies, which will showcase innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), nascent technologies, a combination of civil and military technologies, and sustainability.

The 2026 edition will feature the largest edition of AeroCampus, a segment that connects industry partners with students, which for the first time will have overseas training institutions.

The Singapore Airshow 2026 will also bring industry and global leaders together at a time when the Asia-Pacific’s load factor is projected to reach a record high of 84.4 per cent in 2026 as travel demand grows in the region.

According to the International Air Transport Association, airline net profits are estimated to rise to US$41 billion (S$52 billion) in 2026, with global passenger volumes exceeding five billion travellers .

Stunning aerial displays

The aerial displays at the Singapore Airshow 2026 will be performed by six air forces – five of them foreign – as well as by Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC, which will feature its C919, and Airbus, with its A350-1000 jet.

The media preview of the aerial displays on Feb 1 opened with six close-proximity manoeuvres by the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s F-16C fighter jet and AH-64D Apache attack helicopter.

An aerial display by the Republic of Singapore Air Force, featuring the F-16C fighter jet and AH-64D Apache attack helicopter, during the media preview at Changi Exhibition Centre on Feb 1. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Following that was a display featuring six KT-1B basic trainer jets flown by the Indonesian Air Force. The Jupiter aerobatic team lined up in an arrowhead formation and a V-shaped Delta formation, and made several precise midair loops, creating a heart-shaped contrail “pierced” with an arrow.

A display featuring KT-1B basic trainer jets by the Indonesian Air Force’s Jupiter team during the media preview. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Making its debut at the show is the Royal Australian Air Force’s F-35A Lightning II, an advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft, which flipped on its undercarriage repeatedly, thrilling the spectators at the media preview.

A solo demonstration by the F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft from the Royal Australian Air Force during the media preview on Feb 1. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

The Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team steered four HAL Dhruv helicopters into dramatic manoeuvres such as high-speed vertical pulls and double-arrow crosses with gaps of less than 10m.

A dramatic display featuring HAL Dhruv helicopters from the Indian Air Force’s Sarang helicopter display team on Feb 1. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

New innovations at ST Engineering’s booth

With a booth taking up 2,000 sq m of space, ST Engineering will be the largest exhibitor at the Singapore Airshow 2026.

The home-grown technology, defence and engineering group will showcase its innovations in three domains – aviation, defence and smart city, and how it is tapping AI, autonomous technologies and secure digital platforms.

Also on display will be crowd favourites that have appeared in past editions of the show, such as the Terrex infantry fighting vehicle and Taurus electric unmanned ground vehicle.

New to the booth is a contactless immigration and security check system, AGIL Secure FastPass, and DrN-600, ST Engineering’s largest unmanned aircraft system for air cargo to date.