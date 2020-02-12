Singapore Airshow 2020 takes off

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen (left) and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan jointly opened the Singapore Airshow 2020 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony yesterday. The ministers were then taken on a guided tour of the exhibits, stopping at local exhibitors such as Changi Airport Group, JTC Corporation and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, as well as foreign firms like Thales. Running to Sunday, the fifth edition of the airshow saw reduced crowds and exhibitors on its opening day, amid worries about the spread of the coronavirus in Singapore.