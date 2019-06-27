Singapore Airlines signs MOU with Malaysia Airlines for strategic partnership

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysia Airlines (MAS) have signed a memorandum of understanding to step up cooperative ties, the two airlines announced in a joint statement on Thursday (June 27).

The MOU will see the two airline groups building on their existing codeshare agreement which covers flights between Singapore and Malaysia.

Enhanced ties could see an expansion of codeshare flights beyond the existing routes, and involve cargo, maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

A formal agreement will be finalised in the coming months and will include SIA subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot, as well as MAS sister airline Firefly.