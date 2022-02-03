Singapore Airlines ranked top global airline, leading Asian firm in Fortune's top 50 list

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been ranked the top global airline by Fortune magazine.

It was also cited as the leading Asian firm in the magazine's list of the 50 most admired companies in the world, which was announced on Wednesday (Feb 2).

The Singapore carrier came in 32nd overall, up two spots from 34th last year. This is the 20th time the company has made it to the annual list.

Tech giants Apple, Amazon and Microsoft held the top three spots in the list.

SIA ranked ahead of Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor, which came in at 34th place, the only other Asian company to have made the list. It also beat other global giants such as BMW, PepsiCo, Bank of America, IBM, and Visa.

Global consulting firm Korn Ferry, which works with Fortune on the list, described the annual ranking as the "definitive report card on corporate reputations". It was based on a survey of 3,740 executives, directors and analysts across a range of industries, who were asked to rank the companies they admired most in any industry.

Companies were evaluated on nine attributes, such as their ability to attract talent and the quality of their management.

SIA took the top global airline spot this year, climbing up from one spot from last year.

It came in ahead of Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM, which were second and third respectively in the airline scene. The ranking is based on responses from executives in the airline industry.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the global airline industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the last two years.

"This recognition by Fortune is an acknowledgement of SIA's unwavering focus on providing industry-leading products and world class service to our customers, as well as the spirit of innovation that permeates all areas of our business despite the disruption caused by the pandemic," said Mr Goh, adding that the company will build on ongoing efforts to emerge stronger as a leading international airline.

"It is also a tribute to the resilience and dedication of our people."