SilkAir's B-737 Max 8 jets operating as scheduled

SilkAir is operating as scheduled the five Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft in its fleet, the airline told The Straits Times.

An aircraft of the same type, Flight JT610 operated by Lion Air, crashed yesterday morning shortly after it took off from Jakarta airport.

A SilkAir spokesman said: "We have checked with our engineering colleagues and they advised that they have not received any advice or bulletins from the manufacturers at this point."

Last October, the regional arm of Singapore Airlines received its first Boeing 737 Max 8, which it deployed on Oct 30 to Hiroshima, its first destination in Japan. The airline has 32 more of the planes on order.

It picked the aircraft type because it features quieter engines, more spacious business-class cabins and greater fuel efficiency, allowing it to fly for seven hours. This opens up new destinations, SilkAir said when it received its first Boeing 737 Max 8.

Karamjit Kaur