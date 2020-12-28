Downtown Line hit by signalling fault during evening peak hour: SBS Transit

SINGAPORE - The journey between Expo and Geylang Bahru stations on the Downtown Line will take commuters an additional 15 minutes due to a signalling fault on the MRT line.

Rail operator SBS Transit announced the fault on its Twitter page on Monday evening (Dec 28).

Several commuters had complained about the fault on social media from about 6.30pm on Monday. Some also disputed SBS' claim of a 15-minute delay and said that their trains were stuck at each affected station for about 10 minutes.

Long queues were also spotted at MacPherson MRT station.

DTL Svc is delayed due to a Signalling fault. Additional travel time of up to 15 minutes may be expected between DT35 Expo stn and DT24 Geylang Bahru stn in both directions. We are sorry. — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) December 28, 2020

Not true. The train stops for 10-15min at every station. Commuters pls factor in additional delay up to an hour. — jasonlee (@jleeyx) December 28, 2020