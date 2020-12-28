Downtown Line hit by signalling fault during evening peak hour: SBS Transit

SINGAPORE - The journey between Expo and Geylang Bahru stations on the Downtown Line will take commuters an additional 15 minutes due to a signalling fault on the MRT line.
Rail operator SBS Transit announced the fault on its Twitter page on Monday evening (Dec 28).
Several commuters had complained about the fault on social media from about 6.30pm on Monday. Some also disputed SBS' claim of a 15-minute delay and said that their trains were stuck at each affected station for about 10 minutes.
Long queues were also spotted at MacPherson MRT station.