Signalling fault between Lorong Chuan and Caldecott stations delays travel on Circle Line

SINGAPORE - A signalling fault that occurred between Lorong Chuan and Caldecott on the Circle Line caused delays for commuters on Friday (May 21).

Alerting commuters about the delay on its Facebook page at 6.36am, SMRT wrote: "Our engineers were immediately deployed and are working to rectify the fault. Trains are moving at a much slower speed."

The train operator made announcements in-train and at affected stations to advise commuters to add additional train travel time between Serangoon and Farrer Road.

Commuters were also advised to make alternative travel arrangements including taking other train lines - East-West Line, North-South Line, North-East Line and Downtown Line.

SMRT said that free regular and bridging bus services are available between Paya Lebar and Buona Vista MRT stations.

Some affected commuters, however, could not find the bridging services.

Train going to and fro Srngn and Lorong chuan. Actl gna be late for camp reeeeeeeeeeee https://t.co/p0wrGlxxCQ pic.twitter.com/b3ICHNPILe — Kotorin (@Once_Russ) May 20, 2021