Sign of things to come

Two new signs with "AH2" on them have been erected on West Coast Ferry Road - at the West Coast Highway exit in both directions heading to and from Pasir Panjang Terminal. Motorists driving along Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) might also have seen the unfamiliar road signs in the past two days. But these signs do not show new traffic rules that motorists have to stick to.

The signs are part of Singapore's ratification of an agreement to facilitate transportation of goods within the Asean Economic Community. They indicate transit transport routes that have been marked as part of the Asean Highway Network, which links land transport corridors across all 10 Asean member states. This seeks to facilitate vehicle movement within Asean.

"AH" is the abbreviation for Asean Highway.

Two signs displaying AH2(E), meaning Asean Highway 2 (East), have been erected on the BKE. They can be seen near the Woodlands Flyover, in both directions from Woodlands Checkpoint.

On the AYE, heading towards and away from Tuas Checkpoint, there are signs that read "AH2(W)", with "W" standing for "west".