Siemens lands $111m deal to supply power systems for 2 MRT extensions

SINGAPORE - German engineering group Siemens has clinched a $111 million contract to provide power supply systems for Circle Line Stage 6 and the North East Line extension.

The deal covers the delivery of alternating and direct current electrification equipment for the two lines, as well as an overhead conductor rail - the first of its kind to be deployed in Singapore - for the extension of the North East Line.

This overhead rail, which supplies electricity to trains, requires a lower installation height and eliminates the use of tensioning devices.

Siemens said it is also more durable, and compatible with the North East Line's existing overhead catenary system - overhead wires which provide energy to trains.

The 4km Circle Line Stage 6 will connect HarbourFront station to Marina Bay station.

To be completed by 2025, it comprises Kim Chuan Depot Extension and three new underground stations - Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road.

The depot expansion will accommodate 133 trains, up from 70 today.

The 2km North East Line extension comprises three additional stabling tracks in the line's depot in Sengkang, and one new underground Punggol Coast station. It is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The North East Line will bring rail connectivity to Punggol North, which is being developed into a live-work-learn-play district.

"With the extension of Circle Line and North East Line, Singapore commuters will have greater connectivity, accessibility and time savings to different parts of the country," said Siemens Mobility chief executive Michel Obadia on Monday (Feb 11).