Siemens, Alstom to set up signalling simulation centres here: Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE - Engineering groups Siemens and Alstom will be setting up signalling simulation centres for the Downtown and Thomson-East Coast lines in Singapore.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan revealed this at the 8th Joint Forum on Infrastructure Maintenance on Monday (Oct 14).

The moves by the German conglomerate Siemens and French multinational company Alstom come in the wake of French engineering group Thales setting up such a facility in the Bishan MRT depot, following a collision which happened during its resignalling project here two years ago.

Mr Khaw said the Thales facility has been "invaluable" to the operation of the North-South and East-West lines.

"I am happy to see Thales using the facility for training their regional clients," he said at the event held at the Land Transport Authority's headquarters in Hampshire Road.