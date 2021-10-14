SIA's Airbus A380 plane to return to service, to be used for VTL flight from London from Nov 18

SINGAPORE - The long-grounded Airbus A380 planes from Singapore Airlines (SIA) will return to passenger service soon after being grounded for more than 1 ½ years.

SIA said on Thursday (Oct 14) that it will resume A380 operations from Nov 18 on one of its non-stop return services between London and Singapore.

The jumbo plane will fly from Singapore to London as flight SQ322, and return as flight SQ317.

SQ317 is a designated flight from London that will ferry vaccinated travellers coming into Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme. Travellers from the United Kingdom can tap the quarantine-free travel scheme from Oct 19.

Explaining the move to reactivate the Airbus A380, SIA said: "With the inclusion of UK in the VTL arrangements, SIA has seen strong passenger demand for services to and from London towards the year-end holiday season.

"The A380 has always been a popular choice for our customers and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board the aircraft once again."

SIA said it will deploy the A380 on an ad-hoc basis on short-haul services prior to deploying the aircraft for flights to London.

It added that it will remain nimble and flexible in deploying capacity to markets in response to demand.