SIA's Airbus A380 plane to return to service, to be used for VTL flight from London from Nov 18

The jumbo plane will fly from Singapore to London as flight SQ322, and return as flight SQ317.
SINGAPORE - The long-grounded Airbus A380 planes from Singapore Airlines (SIA) will return to passenger service soon after being grounded for more than 1 ½ years.

SIA said on Thursday (Oct 14) that it will resume A380 operations from Nov 18 on one of its non-stop return services between London and Singapore.

The jumbo plane will fly from Singapore to London as flight SQ322, and return as flight SQ317.

SQ317 is a designated flight from London that will ferry vaccinated travellers coming into Singapore under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme. Travellers from the United Kingdom can tap the quarantine-free travel scheme from Oct 19.

Explaining the move to reactivate the Airbus A380, SIA said: "With the inclusion of UK in the VTL arrangements, SIA has seen strong passenger demand for services to and from London towards the year-end holiday season.

"The A380 has always been a popular choice for our customers and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board the aircraft once again."

SIA said it will deploy the A380 on an ad-hoc basis on short-haul services prior to deploying the aircraft for flights to London.

It added that it will remain nimble and flexible in deploying capacity to markets in response to demand.

