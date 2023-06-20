SIA pips Qatar Airways to top Skytrax poll on world’s best airline

SINGAPORE – National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been voted the world’s best airline in a global poll of more than 20 million travellers, wresting the top spot from Qatar Airways.

In 2019, 2021 and 2022, SIA had finished second behind the Middle Eastern carrier in the annual world rankings done by London-based research firm Skytrax.

Travellers of more than 100 nationalities rated more than 325 airlines in surveys conducted between September 2022 and May 2023.

Based on the poll, Japan’s All Nippon Airways was ranked the third-best airline, with Emirates and Japan Airlines coming in fourth and fifth.

It is the fifth time SIA has taken home the gold prize.

The airline also bagged the Best First Class Airline, Best First Class Comfort Amenities, and Best Airline in Asia titles at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards ceremony, which was held on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

SIA budget arm Scoot was named the best long-haul low-cost airline, and ranked second in the world’s best low-cost airline category.

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong, who was in Paris to receive the top prize, said the award is a testament to the hard work and sacrifice made by company employees during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This work ensured that the flag carrier is ready for the recovery in air travel after border restrictions were lifted, and it allowed SIA to emerge “stronger and fitter”, he said in a statement.

In May, SIA and Scoot carried a combined 2.8 million passengers, a year-on-year increase of 65.8 per cent.

SIA Group’s passenger load factor – a measure of the percentage of seats filled – remained close to record highs, coming in at 88 per cent for the month.

For the 2022/2023 financial year, the airline posted record revenue and profit numbers, with a net profit of $2.16 billion for the year ended March 31.

A year earlier, SIA Group had posted a loss of $962 million.

However, it has not been all rosy for the airline in 2023 as it has had to deal with a chorus of complaints regarding service quality and what has been perceived by some as cost-cutting measures.

Earlier in June, SIA reinstated menu items such as appetisers and bread rolls to meal trays following negative feedback from passengers about the quality of food served in economy class.

The Singapore carrier has also not been spared from the supply chain issues faced by airlines around the world, including delivery delays for new planes on its order book, such as the Boeing 777-9.