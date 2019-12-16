SIA to fly direct to Brussels starting October 2020

SINGAPORE - From next October, travellers can fly direct from Singapore to the Belgian capital of Brussels on Singapore Airlines (SIA) with its new flight route to the city.

There will be four non-stop flights to and from Brussels every week, and the flights will be operated on the Airbus 350-900, the national carrier said on Monday (Dec 16).

The first flight is scheduled to depart on Oct 25 next year and tickets will be on sale from Tuesday through various distribution channels, said SIA.

The new flight takes about 14 hours.

This flight route will connect Changi Airport to 20 cities in Europe for the first time, said Changi Airport Group's managing director of Air Hub Development, Mr Lim Ching Kiat.

He added: "We are delighted to welcome Singapore Airlines' non-stop passenger service to Brussels, which serves as a valuable link between Singapore and the headquarters of the European Union and Nato."

Passenger traffic between Singapore and Europe has risen 7 per cent to total 5.4 million in the past year, he said.

"This new link to Brussels will provide travellers with more choice, with onward connections to many European cities," said Mr Lim.

Subject to regulatory approval, flight SQ304 will depart Singapore for Brussels on Wednesdays,Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 11.55pm (local time), said SIA.

The return flights will be operated as flight SQ303, and leave Brussels for Singapore on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 11.20am (local time).