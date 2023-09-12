SIA to fly direct to Brussels from April 2024

SINGAPORE – From April 2024, travellers can fly direct from Singapore to Brussels on Singapore Airlines (SIA), which is returning to the Belgian capital after more than two decades.

There will be four non-stop flights to and from Brussels every week, and the flights will be operated on the Airbus 350-900, said the national carrier on Tuesday.

The first flight is scheduled to depart on April 5, 2024, and tickets will be on sale from Wednesday through various distribution channels, said SIA.

While the new route was initially scheduled to be launched in October 2020, this was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The addition of Brussels increases the number of European destinations in the SIA network to 13.

Subject to regulatory approval, flight SQ304 will depart Singapore for Brussels on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays at 11.55pm, said SIA.

The return flight will be operated as flight SQ303, and will leave Brussels for Singapore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 12.10pm Brussels time.

Each flight will have 253 seats in three cabin classes: 42 in business class, 24 in premium economy class, and 187 in economy class.

Currently, passengers flying to Brussels with SIA need to transit in Munich, Frankfurt or Zurich.

Mr Dai Hao Yu, SIA’s acting senior vice-president of marketing planning, said: “Brussels is an important European economic and political centre, and the launch of this service adds another historical and charming city to SIA’s list of destinations.

“It also gives our customers who are travelling from Europe an additional point to connect to Singapore, as well as the wider Asia-Pacific region via our hub at Changi Airport.”