SIA to expand S'pore-Sydney capacity using Airbus A380 with travel bubble on the way

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be expanding its capacity with Sydney with the Airbus A380 returning to the Australian city on Dec 1, SIA said on Friday (Oct 22).

The announcement comes after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that final stages of concluding a quarantine-free travel bubble with Singapore could be established within the next week.

The plan is to allow vaccinated students and business travellers fly between the two countries, before opening up to tourists, reported The Sydney Morning Herald.

The daily flight from Singapore to Sydney, SQ231, departs Changi Airport at 12.45am Singapore time and arrives in Sydney at 11.50am Australia time. The return flight, SQ222, departs Sydney at 4.10pm Australia time, arriving at Singapore's Changi Airport at 9.20pm Singapore time.

SIA's A380 has six suites, as well as 78 business class, 44 premium economy class and 343 economy class seats.

The A380, the world's largest passenger aircraft, was first flown to Sydney in 2007 in its inaugural flight.

Mr Louis Arul, SIA regional vice-president, said the return of the A380 to Sydney underlines the airline's unwavering commitment to the Australian market.

He said: "We have operated almost 4,000 passenger flights, helping to bring close to 67,000 people to Australia, the vast majority being Australians wanting to return home, as well as 3,000 cargo-only flights to keep key trade channels open, allowing essential medical supplies, (personal protective equipment) and Covid-19 vaccines to be delivered.

"With the New South Wales and Australian border opening up from Nov 1, the A380 will support even more Australians hoping to reconnect with loved ones ahead of the Christmas period."