SIA suspends flights between Singapore and Moscow, citing operational reasons

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has indefinitely suspended all flights between Changi Airport and Moscow in Russia with immediate effect, citing "operational reasons".

SIA yesterday announced the suspension of return services in a notice posted on its website. The move affects flight numbers SQ362 and SQ361.

The airline apologised to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused, and said they will be offered a full refund of the unused portion of their tickets.

SIA advised customers to contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for help for bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines.

Its move comes as the international community continues to crank up pressure on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

The European Union has said on Sunday that it will close its airspace to Russia.

This means that any plane owned, chartered or otherwise controlled by a Russian person will not be allowed to fly into the EU's airspace.