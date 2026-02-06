Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – National carrier Singapore Airlines (SIA), SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) and research agency A*STAR on Feb 6 signed pacts to deepen their collaboration on two laboratories.

These labs, announced at the Singapore Airshow, are meant to improve advanced manufacturing capabilities for aircraft cabin parts and to use artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen operational reliability.

Launched i n September 2025 , the first joint lab will run till 2030 . It focuses on producing larger and more complex aircraft cabin parts by tapping advanced manufacturing technologies.

These include the fabrication and repair of business-class seat parts, and the production of high-performance materials that can withstand extreme conditions in aircraft cabins.

The lab is also working on automation technologies for manufacturing, repair and overhaul operations, such as AI-powered inspections of wheel bearings .

The second joint lab between A*STAR, SIA and SIAEC has been running since October 2025 and will operate till 2028 .

It will help to apply advanced analytics and generative AI in areas such as detecting potential flight disruptions earlier and optimising workflows.

(From left) SIAEC senior vice-president David So, SIA senior vice-president Lau Hwa Peng, SIA executive vice-president Tan Kai Ping, SIAEC senior vice-president Tan Sim Cheng, SIAEC CEO Chin Yau Seng, SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong, A*STAR CEO Beh Kian Teik, SIA senior vice-president George Wang, A*STAR assistant chief executive Lim Keng Hui, A*STAR ARTC chief executive David Low, A*STAR I2R executive director Sun Sumei, and A*STAR IMRE deputy executive director Maureen Tan at the joint lab signing ceremony on Feb 5. PHOTO: A*STAR

These labs build on the success of the first phase of collaborations that took place between 2019 and 2024, said A*STAR on Feb 6, highlighting that it had taken 30 per cent to 50 per cent less lead time to produce aerospace parts here, thanks to its new ability to manufacture over 100,000 aircraft cabin components.

Separately, US aircraft manufacturer Boeing launched a programme in partnership with the National University of Singapore (NUS) to boost innovation.

To develop real-world solutions for the aerospace industry from the ideas of NUS students, graduates, alumni and early-stage entrepreneurs, they will be connected with Boeing’s experts, industry mentors and resources under the programme.

The tie-up, announced at the air show on Feb 6, marks the first time Boeing is partnering a university in South-east Asia for the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development programme.

(From left) Boeing sustainability vice-president Allison Melia, Boeing SEA president Penny Burtt, Boeing Technology Innovation vice-president Michael Edwards, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Manpower Shawn Huang, NUS Innovation and Enterprise senior vice-president Tan Sian Wee, and NUS vice-president of ecosystem building Benjamin Tee at the launch of the Boeing University Innovation Leadership Development. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

“For Singaporeans, this means access to world-class expertise networks to enhance their prospects in the global aerospace industry,” said Mr Shawn Huang, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Manpower, who attended the launch ceremony.

The programme is open for applications from now till March, and the top 10 finalist teams – to be selected by April – will participate in a week-long bootcamp from May 11 to 15 to refine their ideas ahead of a demonstration day in May.

The top three teams will each receive US$10,000 (S$12,700) and three months of incubation support from NUS Enterprise, which typically includes access to technological facilities, networking opportunities and mentorship.

Dr Tan Sian Wee, NUS senior vice-president for innovation and enterprise, said the programme will give participants a “front-row seat” to see how their ideas can be rigorously tested, refined and deployed in real-life environments.