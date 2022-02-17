SIA, Scoot to expand VTL network to more cities

There will be more vaccinated travel lane (VTL) flight options for travellers soon, in line with Singapore's move to resume reopening its borders.

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group said yesterday that it will expand its VTL network to 47 cities in 25 countries in the coming weeks.

Flag carrier SIA will progressively add Dubai, Hong Kong, Manila, New York (Newark) and Phuket to its VTL network from Feb 25.

It will also step up the frequency of flights between Singapore and several existing VTL destinations. They are Bandar Seri Begawan, Colombo, Male and Phnom Penh.

An SIA spokesman said that Singapore's VTL arrangements have helped to unlock pent-up demand for international air travel to and through Changi Airport.

She said that the new VTL services and increased flight frequency will give its customers more travel options and greater flexibility.

SIA customers with existing bookings will be notified if their flight has been designated as a VTL one.

Those who do not meet the VTL requirements may opt to rebook their flights or request a refund instead.

Meanwhile, SIA's budget arm, Scoot, will progressively add Chiang Mai, Cebu, Clark, Davao, Hong Kong, Jeddah, Krabi, London (Gatwick) and Phuket to its VTL network.

Scoot will also increase the frequency of its services between Singapore and Phuket.

Singapore has started VTLs with 24 countries so far, the majority of which are unilateral moves.

Vaccinated travellers can tap the scheme to enter Singapore without quarantine, but will have to fulfil conditions such as flying in on designated flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said yesterday that Singapore will start VTLs with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates on Feb 25.

Two more VTLs - with Israel and the Philippines - will start on March 4.

The existing VTL with Thailand will be extended beyond Bangkok to include flights from all Thai cities.

Toh Ting Wei