SIA’s airfares down slightly from April-Sept; CEO says ticket prices remain high industrywide

SINGAPORE – It is not just Singapore Airlines but the aviation industry as a whole that has priced airfares high, as air travel continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, said the national carrier’s chief executive Goh Choon Phong on Wednesday.

Asked whether prices for flight tickets have peaked, Mr Goh pointed to softening passenger yields – a proxy for airfares – as rival airlines have added more capacity.

He said SIA does not set its prices in isolation. Instead, it looks at what competitors offering similar products are doing and ensures that the price disparity is not too big.

“We have always said that pricing is a function of demand and supply, and it is, even during this whole Covid-19 period... Going forward, it’s the same,” he told the media during a wide-ranging interview after his company posted record earnings for the first half of its financial year from April to September.

For the first half of financial year 2023/24, SIA Group’s passenger yield was 10.8 cents per passenger-km, down from 11.8 cents for the whole of financial year 2022/23 and 13.6 cents for FY21/22. Passenger yield is a measure representing the average fare paid by a passenger for each kilometre flown.

In comparison, the group’s passenger yield for financial year 2019/20 was 9.1 cents per passenger-km.

SIA Group, which includes low-cost carrier Scoot, reported a first-half net profit of $1.44 billion, up 55 per cent from $927 million for the same period a year ago.

On Tuesday, the group said demand for air travel is expected to remain healthy for the remaining two quarters ending in March 2024.

But it said significant capacity restoration across the industry, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, could put pressure on passenger yields.

At an earnings briefing on Wednesday, SIA’s chief commercial officer Lee Lik Hsin reiterated that increasing competition has put pressure on yields, and this is expected to continue into the third and fourth quarter of the financial year.

“We are not making any projections on where (yields) might finally land, but we will respond to the market situation as necessary,” he added.

Meanwhile, SIA is ramping up its own flight capacity, which is expected to reach around 92 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in December and recover fully some time between April 2024 and March 2025.

Mr Lee said a combination of factors is holding SIA back from fully restoring capacity in the short term.

He noted that SIA has restructured its network and stopped flying to some destinations such as Wellington in New Zealand, which translates to a lower capacity than before.