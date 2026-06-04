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The new policy took effect on June 2 and applies to all seat selections made from that date onwards, regardless of when the ticket was purchased.

SINGAPORE – Singapore Airlines (SIA) has changed its advance seat selection policy for its business class, with options now determined by fare type and KrisFlyer membership status.

Passengers travelling on SIA’s lower-priced business class fares and KrisFlyer award tickets will no longer be able to choose any available seat when booking their flights.

The new policy took effect on June 2 and applies to all seat selections made from that date onwards, regardless of when the ticket was purchased, an SIA spokesperson said on June 4.

All seat selections made before June 2 will not be affected, SIA added.

Previously, the airline generally allowed all business class passengers advance seat selection throughout the cabin.

Under the new policy, PPS Club members, as well as passengers travelling on Business Flexi and Business Standard fares, can continue to select any available seat when making their booking.

The PPS Club is the highest tier of SIA’s KrisFlyer frequent flyer programme, reserved for passengers who fly frequently in premium cabins.

Customers who buy the lower-priced Business Lite tickets, as well as those redeeming Saver or Advantage award tickets, can choose only from a smaller selection of seats at the time of booking.

Saver and Advantage are the two main types of KrisFlyer award tickets, which allow passengers to redeem miles for flights.

The SIA spokesperson said the change is part of the airline’s ongoing efforts to manage seat availability for commercial reasons, while continuing to accommodate customers with specific needs.

Passengers can view the seat map for their flight, and select or change seats using the Manage Booking function on the SIA website or mobile app.

“SIA apologises to all customers if their preferred seat is unavailable,” said the spokesperson.