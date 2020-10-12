SIA offers additional seatings for meals on its A-380 restaurant

SINGAPORE - The national carrier has added two more days for the Singapore Airlines' (SIA) Restaurant A380 @ Changi dining experience, with lunch and dinner seatings on both days.

The two new dates are Oct 31 and Nov 1.

SIA has also added dinner seatings to Oct 24 and 25. Initially, only lunch seatings were offered on these two days.

The extra two lunch seatings and four dinner seatings were announced on Monday evening (Oct 12), after the runaway success of the sale of seats for the Oct 24 and 25 lunchtime experience.

More than 900 seats were sold out within 30 minutes of the opening of bookings on Monday morning.

Customers could not make a reservation after 12.30am on Monday and they were invited to join a wait list, which has since been reopened.

An SIA spokesman told The Straits Times on Monday afternoon: "Given the strong demand and interest from customers, Singapore Airlines will reopen the wait list on KrisShop.com for a limited time from 6pm on Oct 12 for customers who are still interested in experiencing Restaurant A380 @ Changi."

Mr Lee Lik Hsin, SIA executive vice-president (commercial), said: "We are grateful for the extremely strong support from our customers, and we look forward to welcoming them to Restaurant A380 @ Changi."

The three-hour meals cost $50 in the economy cabin, $90 for those who wish to sit in the premium economy cabin, $300 for business class and $600 for the Suites.

On Monday morning, scalpers started to list tickets for resale on online marketplace Carousell. One listing offered two adult tickets in economy class for $188, while another was asking $3,000 in total for two Suite tickets.

The dining experience was first announced on Sept 28, when the airline said people could experience the airline's service - albeit on the ground - through three initiatives to be launched.

The other two are a tour of its training facilities and home delivery of meals from its first class and business class menus.

As for the Oct 24 and 25 meals, two A-380 planes parked at Changi Airport will be converted into a restaurant.

While the superjumbos can carry up to 471 passengers, only about half the seats will be filled to observe social distancing measures.

The menu will feature international cuisines and a Peranakan menu customised for the temporary restaurant. Each meal will come with two free alcoholic drinks and a free flow of other beverages.

Diners will get other perks, such as KrisShop discounts and a goodie bag. Those who turn up in traditional heritage wear, such as sarong kebaya, cheongsam or sari, will get an extra gift.

Other precautions to reduce the risk of spread of the Covid-19 virus include cleaning and sanitising the plane, capping group sizes at five, implementing safe distancing and doing a temperature check.

Both crew and diners will be required to wear a face mask at all times when on board, except when eating or drinking.

For more information, or to join the wait list, click here.