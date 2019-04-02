SIA named best airline in the world by TripAdvisor for second consecutive year

SINGAPORE - Singapore Airlines has been named best airline in the world by popular travel site TripAdvisor for the second consecutive year.

"We are very pleased to be back-to-back winner of the Best Airline in the World accolade in these prestigious awards," said SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong on Tuesday ( April 2).

"We wish to thank our customers for their ongoing support, as well as our staff from all around the world who go the extra mile every day to deliver the best travel experience to our customers."

Mr Bryan Saltzburg, president of TripAdvisor Flights, Cruise & Car, said the award recognises travellers' favourite airlines worldwide "based on review data from our global community".

"This consumer accolade is a testament to outstanding service, world-renowned quality and amazing value. The Singapore Airlines team should be proud of their award, as travellers around the globe have said this airline is among their preferred carriers when choosing to fly," he said.

Winners of the Travellers' Choice Awards for Airlines 2019 were selected based on reviews by global travellers focusing on outstanding service, quality and value.

TripAdvisor uses an algorithm that takes into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings over a 12-month period to determine the award recipients.