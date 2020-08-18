SIA Group passengers can now transit via Singapore from Indonesia and Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Travellers from Indonesia and Malaysia will now be able to transit through Singapore in the latest round of approvals for the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group.

Transit passengers from two other South-east Asian countries - Vietnam and Cambodia - were allowed to transit through Singapore on SIA Group’s airlines on Aug 11.

The four countries are the first from the region whose passengers the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore has allowed to transit here after border restrictions were slightly eased on June 2. Transit passenger traffic to Singapore had stopped in late March after the Government announced a ban on short-term visitors to reduce the risk of importing Covid-19 cases.

SIA said on Tuesday (Aug 18) that the group - which also includes regional arm SilkAir and budget arm Scoot - has received approval to fly transit passengers through Singapore from three Indonesian cities.

SIA’s passengers can transit in Singapore through flights departing from Jakarta, SilkAir from Medan and Scoot from Surabaya.

For Malaysia, Scoot's passengers departing Ipoh, Kuching, Kuala Lumpur and Penang will be able to transit through Singapore. SIA and SilkAir flights from Kuala Lumpur will be able to transit through the Republic as well.

Transit passengers from Vietnam and Cambodia are expected to begin arriving soon.

These South-east Asian destinations were major transit markets for the SIA Group prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wiped out air travel.

The SIA Group had earlier received approval to fly transit travellers from some other countries, including Australia, China, Italy and Switzerland.

Experts have said that while the reopening of of borders to transit passengers will help the SIA Group, the impact will be limited given that demand for air travel is still low at the moment, with several countries still struggling to control the pandemic.

Changi Airport Group told The Straits Times in early July that it had handled more than 10,000 transit passenger movements in slightly over one month since the gradual resumption of transit passenger traffic, "though these still remain at very low levels compared with pre-Covid-19".