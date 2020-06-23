SIA flights from more cities now allowed to transit at Changi

Singapore is allowing more passengers to transit through Changi Airport as the aviation sector starts slowly reviving itself amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

From yesterday, Singapore Airlines (SIA) passengers can transit here from more points in China, Japan and South Korea.

They can do so to any destination in the network operated by the national carrier group and its subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot.

Ticket sales for these locations will be available from today, SIA said in an update made on its website yesterday.

This comes after Changi Airport said earlier this month that it had set up new transit holding areas in Terminals 1 and 3 in preparation for the gradual resumption of transit passenger services.

These were suspended, with border restrictions imposed during the pandemic, and foreign passengers were allowed to transit here only for repatriation flights arranged by their governments.

Safe management measures at the transit area include temperature taking and regular disinfection, as well as the wearing of masks and safe distancing of passengers.

Passengers will be able to buy snacks, light meals and drinks, and have tax-free purchases safely delivered to them through a concierge service.

SIA confirmed earlier this month that it had gained approval for transit flights to resume from select cities in Australia and New Zealand from June 11. These were Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Auckland and Christchurch.

Yesterday, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul were added to the list.

Transfers are allowed only between SIA Group flights and not with other airlines, SIA said.

The airline also stressed that the transfers are only for flights out of the approved cities. Passengers departing from other points in the SIA Group network will not be able to transfer through Singapore.

Return flights are allowed only if both the origin and final destination are in the list of cities approved for transiting at Changi.

The full journey should be booked on one ticket instead of splitting it into separate tickets to comply with current rules, SIA added.

Customers should also ensure that they meet the entry requirements for their final destination.

Separately, in an updated flight schedule posted on its website, budget carrier Scoot said it is now scheduled to operate to various locations in Asia, including Malaysia, next month.

These are: Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Ipoh, Kuching, Penang, Perth, Surabaya and Taipei.