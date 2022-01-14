SIA extends expiry dates of air miles, statuses again amid pandemic

Travellers who are part of Singapore Airlines' (SIA) frequent flier programmes will get another extension to the expiry dates of their air miles and statuses, amid ongoing border restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SIA said yesterday that all KrisFlyer miles expiring this year will be automatically extended by six months at a time, at the end of each period.

For example, KrisFlyer miles that are expiring this month will have their expiry extended to July. If they remain unused by end-July, they will be extended to January next year.

PPS Rewards and KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards that are due to expire at any time this year will have their expiry dates extended to Dec 31.

SIA also said PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite statuses that are due to expire between March this year and February next year will be automatically extended for another year.

"This supports our members, who have been unable to fly as before due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and follows a similar extension in 2020 and 2021," said SIA.

The carrier also announced that KrisFlyer members will get additional rewards when they fly on Scoot.

KrisFlyer members can earn 2.5 Elite miles for every KrisFlyer mile earned from flying on Scoot, up from one Elite mile for every KrisFlyer mile. This enables members to upgrade to higher KrisFlyer membership tiers at a faster rate, said SIA.

PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite tier members will also get new benefits, including priority boarding and 25 per cent more KrisFlyer miles for every mile earned when travelling on Scoot flights.

SIA's senior vice-president of marketing planning JoAnn Tan said: "Extending the membership statuses, as well as continual enhancement of the KrisFlyer programme, provides our members with more recognition and programme benefits.

"It also offers further opportunities to earn and redeem their miles with both Singapore Airlines and Scoot."