SIA cancels Singapore-Osaka flights after airport closure due to Typhoon Jebi

SINGAPORE- Singapore Airlines (SIA) has cancelled four flights to Osaka following the closure of Kansai International Airport due to floods caused by Typhoon Jebi.

In a notice on its website, SIA said that flight SQ622 which was due to depart Changi Airport at 1.55pm on Tuesday (Sept 4) was cancelled.

Flight SQ618, scheduled to leave at 1.25am on Wednesday, has also been cancelled.

The return services from Osaka - SQ623 and SQ619 - have also been axed.

As the flooding situation may be prolonged, SIA has advised its customers to defer non-essential travel to Osaka.

They are also advised to update their contact details or subscribe to a mobile notification service to receive updates to their flight status.

Those with flights after Sept 5 should check the airline website regularly for updates, SIA added.

Related Story Japan issues evacuation advisories for 1 million people as Typhoon Jebi hits west coast

Customers scheduled to travel to and from Osaka between Sept 4 and Sept 7 can contact their nearest SIA ticket office if they wish to rebook to other SIA points in Japan or request a refund of their tickets.

The new travel date must commence on or before Sept 30, SIA said.

Flights to Tokyo's Narita and Haneda airports are not affected.