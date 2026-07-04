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Shorter rides for over 10,000 commuters as new Circle Line stations close the loop

The new stations close the loop of the Circle Line, which first began operations in 2009, and after more than 30 years in the making.

SINGAPORE – It was his birthday on July 4, and software engineer Teo Wei Shen could think of no better way to celebrate than by being among the first to explore the newest additions to Singapore’s MRT network.

The 33-year-old train enthusiast had travelled about 40 minutes by bus from his home in Tanah Merah all the way to the new Cantonment Station in the Harbourfront area, arriving before its 9.30am opening for the public preview of three new Circle Line stations.

He had been waiting in anticipation.

“I want to see the stations up close, and hope that their opening will mean we’re all a lot more connected,” he said.

Teo was among the first to tour th e three new Circle Line Stage 6 (CCL6) stations Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road.

The new stations close the loop of the Circle Line, which first began operations in 2009, and after more than 30 years in the making.

At the July 4 event, attendees enjoyed free rides between the three stations, alongside a stamp rally, photo hunt and booths to learn more about how the stations were built. Exclusive merchandise was also available for purchase at a pop-up store at Cantonment Station.

Over 10,000 commuters can expect shorter train rides when the new stations open for passenger service on July 12, said Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

Speaking at the preview, he said while the new stations will provide residents in the area with direct access to the MRT, they also open up new opportunities for more homes, jobs and community spaces.

He said: “The real benefit is that these three stations will open up the next chapter of our city, including Greater Southern Waterfront and Marina Bay.”

Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow boarding the MRT train from Cantonment Station towards Keppel Station during the public preview on July 4. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The future Greater Southern Waterfront precinct, announced in 2013, stretches from Pasir Panjang to Marina East. There are plans for it to have new residential precincts, as well as commercial, recreational and entertainment options.

Siow said CCL6 has been a project long in the making.

“Although it was in the original design years ago, we did not actually start the CCL6 project until the land became available,” he said . “This included the Tanjong Pagar Railway Station and tracks, which were only returned to Singapore in 2011, as well as the port terminals in the city, after we firmed up our plans to move them to Tuas.

“So finally today, people can stop asking LTA (Land Transport Authority) why the Circle Line is not a circle.”

Over 500,000 rides were taken on the Circle Line on an average weekday in 2025.

With the loop completed, the line will have a fleet of 87 trains in operation in total, with over 70 used daily.

The new stations will provide residents in the area with direct access to the MRT. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

It will run three services from July 12: clockwise, anti-clockwise and one that runs to and from Dhoby Ghaut station.

Siow noted that delivering the new stations in Singapore’s busy downtown was one of the most difficult engineering projects that LTA has ever completed.

“We had to remove previously undiscovered coastal structures under the port terminal before the project could even start. Then our engineers had to tunnel just 7m below the former Tanjong Pagar Railway Station, without damaging the nearly 100-year-old structure which we really wanted to conserve,” he said.

“They also had to tunnel under the live Keppel Viaduct – which required careful work to protect the viaduct foundations, so as not to affect road traffic.”

Siow said that he hopes Singaporeans will take pride in public transport here.

“I believe public transport is intricately woven into the history and fabric of a city. It is not just infrastructure; it is part of our collective memories,” he said.

“If Londoners can take pride in their Tube, maybe we can also love our MRT a little bit more.”

One of those who turned up early for the preview was train enthusiast Magnus Moe, who was eager to get his hands on an exclusive train model and plush keychain.

The 21-year-old who is currently in National Service had travelled from his home in Tengah and waited outside Cantonment Station from 7.30am.

He said he hopes the closing of the Circle Line loop will allow commuters to be more creative in planning their routes.

He said: “I hope this will stimulate the minds of more commuters to be more innovative in their travel planning, with more options to get to their destinations faster.”