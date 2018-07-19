Shorter operating hours at 10 MRT stations in Aug, Sept

Commuters taking the North-South and East-West lines will need to take note of shorter operating hours at 10 MRT stations on some weekends next month and in September.

Since last December, selected stations have closed earlier and opened later to facilitate track maintenance and upgrading works. Operating hours were also shortened to test a new signalling system on the East-West Line (EWL) before it was deployed in May.

Rail operator SMRT said yesterday that the affected stations are the seven stops from Dover to Pioneer on the EWL, and the three stops from Bukit Gombak to Jurong East on the North-South Line.

These 10 stations will close earlier at about 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays, and open later at about 8am on selected Saturdays and Sundays. On normal days, trains run from 5.30am to about midnight.

It will be normal service during these Friday to Sunday periods: Aug 10 to 12, Aug 17 to 19 and Sept 14 to 16.

SMRT said train services between Buona Vista and Queenstown MRT stations will, on affected weekends, operate using a single track as a bi-directional shuttle service. Trains will arrive at longer intervals of up to 12 minutes.

As part of this arrangement, east-bound commuters will have to change trains at Queenstown MRT station to continue their journey.

Train services between Choa Chu Kang and Marina South Pier stations, and between Joo Koon and Tuas Link stations will not be affected.

Bus shuttles will be deployed during the shorter MRT service hours at the 10 stations. One bus service will ply between the affected stations of Buona Vista and Joo Koon, while a second will ply between Choa Chu Kang and Jurong East stations.

An express bus service will complement the shuttle bus service during the late openings on Saturday and Sunday mornings, SMRT said.

The express service will offer two direct trips from Boon Lay to Jurong East and Buona Vista stations, and make two direct trips from Buona Vista to Jurong East and Boon Lay stations.

Commuters are asked to check SMRT Trains' website and social media platforms when planning their journeys.

In March, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in Parliament that the shorter MRT operating hours will continue to extend beyond June to give rail engineers more time to carry out works.