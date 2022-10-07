Shell raises pump prices as oil creeps up

With the changes, Shell's fuels are now the costliest in town. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
14 min ago

SINGAPORE - Just days after Caltex retracted its pump price increases, Shell raised its diesel rate by five cents a litre and its petrol prices by three cents.

According to Fuel Kaki, a pump price tracker set up by Consumers Association of Singapore, Shell made its adjustment on Thursday afternoon.

With the changes, Shell's fuels are now the costliest in town, with the posted price for diesel at $2.79 a litre, 95-octane petrol at $2.79, 98-octane at $3.28, and its so-called premium 98-octane at $3.50.

Shell's adjustment came as oil prices reversed a month-long downward trend after major oil-producing countries agreed on Wednesday to cut production from November.

Al Jazeera reported that the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) decided to cut supply because of "uncertainty that surrounds the global economy and oil market outlooks", and that it was acting to stabilise prices.

CNBC reported that the US has lashed out at Opec's decision, calling it "shortsighted".

The benchmark Brent crude closed at US$94.42 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange Europe on Thursday, up from US$89.32 last Thursday.

RBOB Gasoline, a proxy for wholesale petrol, closed at US$2.68 a gallon on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Thursday, up from US$2.58 last Thursday.

Unlike Caltex's increase last week which was not followed by other operators, Shell's move may well trigger an industry-wide price adjustment over the weekend.

More On This Topic
Caltex cancels price increase to be back in line with competition
10 ways to shave your fuel bill

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top